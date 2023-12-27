While Rigoberto Uran prepares its assault for 2024, the novel, which tells of his life, is going on vacation, but will not stop broadcasting.

The production that tells the personal and sporting life of the Colombian runner has become a success, who in 2024 hopes to officially say goodbye to the competition.

(Luis Díaz, with an outstanding mark for exquisite backheel with Liverpool: 'Intelligent')(Fifa's battles to defend its world empire (analysis))

You can not miss it

The channel RCN has confirmed that since production it is being repeated from chapter one.

“From this December 26 you will be able to catch up with the history of the first stage of the Colombian cyclist from its first chapter, to be able to see what we missed and also to be able to relive those memorable scenes that moved our hearts so much, such as the death of Don Rigoberto Urán, when a criminal group burned Berenice's restaurant, when Rigo won his first race, when the cyclist's visa was denied and, of course, also Rigo and Michelle's first kiss,” the channel reported.

And he added: “Let's meet on the RCN Channel at 8 pm and watch the episodes of Rigo that moved you, starting this December 26, and get ready to enjoy the new stage of the cyclist, which you can see in the new episodes that will come out on 2024”.

(Shakira and Piqué: reveal secrets of their new relationship, their children, the key, video)