Nairo Quintana returns to Movistar and will do so by 2024, the team in which he grew up as a cyclist, achieved his greatest successes and to which he returns with the aim of enjoying the bicycle and closing a chapter that did not have the best ending at the time.

The Colombian has every hope of competing again in the major cycling competitions, after ‘being whitewashed’ in 2023, the year in which Several World Tour teams closed the door on him after he tested positive for tramadol in the 2022 Tour de France.

Rigo talks about Nairo’s unexpected return

It makes me very happy because, as I say every time, he has been the rider who has won the most races and victories in Colombian cycling.

Nairo made the news with his signing for Movistar and one of the first to react to the boyacense’s return to professional cycling was his compatriot Rigoberto Uranwho was speaking on the program First Touch of Win Sports and He showed his happiness about the return of a runner who brought so much joy to the country.

“It makes me very happy because, as I say every time, he has been the rider who has won the most races and victories in Colombian cycling. Then comes Egan Bernal, and obviously as he expressed it these days, he surely had very complicated days this year,” indicated ‘Rigo’.

Chris Froome and Rigoberto Urán share on the stage before the start of the Giro de Rigo in Antioquia. Photo: Taken from Giro de Rigo's Instagram

It was necessary, because this year there have been very irregular results for Colombian cycling.

The runner born in Urrao, Antioquia, stated that It will be a pleasure to race wheel to wheel with Nairo Quintana again. In addition, he criticized the level of cycling.

“It is very difficult when they forcibly remove you, you cannot compete willingly, and you also have talent and desire. It is very happy to see him again in the peloton,” added ‘Rigo’, said the EF Education EasyPost rider.

And he added: “It was necessary, because this year there have been very irregular results for Colombian cycling. Egan Bernal’s accident also stopped Colombia’s results a lot, and well, as I tell you. It gives me a lot of happiness. I was able to talk to him about two days ago, express the respect I have for him and once again he is linked to one of the best teams in the world, where it gave many results. I hope I can return to that great trajectory that we were used to,” said Rigoberto Urán, who was at a conversation in the municipality of Mosquera.

Nairo Quintana at a press conference. Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

Rigo talks about his 2023

On the other hand, Rigoberto Urán He spoke about the bitter season he had in international cycling, in which he could not have the desired prominence in the grand tours.

“This 2023 was very regular sportingly, bad, bad. I was sick on the Tour, But the season is over and we are already preparing for the next one to give our best,” explained the Colombian cyclist.

SPORTS

