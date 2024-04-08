'Rigo' enters its last week and its story becomes more and more interesting. In the new episode of the successful novel by RCN Channel, Michelle He will arrive at the hospital with the protagonist's entire team to give him terrible news, which could bring his world down. On the other hand, Elena will face Paola for his bad attitude towards her; However, she reproaches him for trying to seduce Pedro, which would be the main reason for staying in Urrao.

If you don't want to miss anything from the latest chapters of 'Rigo'we invite you to read the following article, where we will tell you all the details of the premiere of its new episode, which promises to bring us many emotions and surprises.

When does chapter 94 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 94 'Rigo' will be released on Monday, April 8, 2024. This outstanding production, which will come to an end on Monday, April 15 and which captivated the Colombian audience from its first episode, narrates the life of Rigoberto Uranfamous Colombian cyclist nicknamed 'Toro de Urao', in reference to his place of origin.

Premiered in early October 2023, the soap opera introduces us to the remarkable career of Urán, who covered himself in glory by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, an achievement that filled the nation with pride.

What time does episode 94 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', chapter 94, It can be seen from 8:00 pm on the indicated date. Under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernandezthis series quickly captured the attention of the public, positioning itself as one of the most watched programs on Colombian television.

In addition, it became one of the most appreciated soap operas in the country, generating a significant volume of comments and reactions on social networks. On these platforms, viewers highlight and debate different aspects of the plot, evidencing the deep impact and relevance that the series maintains among its audience.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

The followers of 'Rigo' You have the opportunity to watch the series at no cost through live streaming on RCN Channel and also for his official website. This last alternative not only makes it easier to follow the most recent episode of this popular soap opera, but also provides access to all the chapters since the beginning of the series.

On the other hand, the soap opera is also accessible in Prime Video, where users can enjoy full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the free option, to watch the episodes on said platform it is necessary to have a monthly paid subscription.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world,'” reads at the beginning of the official synopsis of 'Rigo'.

Paola will confront Elena for supposedly trying to conquer Pedro.

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” concludes the review provided by RCN.

