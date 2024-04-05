The Colombian soap opera 'Rigo', broadcast on the RCN network, will premiere its penultimate episode with devastating news for all followers. The athlete Rigoberto Uran He will not be able to get on a bicycle again after the terrible accident he suffered during a competition in Germany, according to what doctors reported. Michelle traveled to that country to check on the health of her loved one, but she met Giuseppe, who gave her the tragic news.

Will this be the end of the so-called 'Toro de Urrao' and will there not be a happy ending? If you want to know more about what will happen in this new episode starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán, we will provide you with a guide so you don't miss any details.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 93 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 93 of 'Rigo' come out?

Episode 93 of 'Rigo' will premiere TODAY, Friday, April 5, 2024. This production, which has captivated all of Colombia, narrates the brilliant career of the renowned cyclist Rigoberto Urán, known as the 'Toro de Urrao'. The series delves into the achievements of the athlete, who achieved international recognition after winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, a milestone that made his native country proud.

What time does episode 93 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 93 of 'Rigo' will be released at 8.00 pm, on the date indicated above. Under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, this acclaimed series has quickly captured the interest of the audience, which is why it has established itself as one of the most popular programs in Colombia.

Likewise, it has become one of the most valued productions in the country. For this reason, it has generated debates and comments on social networks, where followers analyze and highlight different aspects of the plot, which reflects its impact and relevance for the public.

Adriana and Michelle were behind the love of 'Rigo'. Photo: RCN.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

'Rigo' followers have the option to watch the series for free through the live broadcast of Canal RCN and byits official website. This alternative not only provides access to the latest episode of the popular novel, but also allows you to watch all the chapters from the beginning of the series.

In addition, 'Rigo' is available on the Prime Video streaming platform, where users can enjoy all the episodes of the current season. However, unlike the free service, this option requires a monthly subscription to access the content.

What is the plot of 'Rigo'?

The official synopsis of 'Rigo' is the following:

“The plot focuses on the life of an athlete destined to leave his mark, born to become a legend, under the promise made by his father: 'My son will be recognized worldwide.' Rigo is an eternal optimist at heart, naturally funny and charismatic, and this is reflected in the narrative based on his life and his three great passions: his father, who is taken from him by violence; “Michelle, his childhood love, and the bicycle, which he initially uses to sell lottery tickets in his town and which ultimately propels him to global stardom.”

Who are the actors and characters in 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as 'Lucho' Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

