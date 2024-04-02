'Rigo' is in its last chapters and there is less and less left to know how the novel that conquered all of Colombia will end. The advance of chapter 90 of the successful production of RCN will show us the moment that everyone was waiting for, since Rigo He will gather his entire family and ask her to marry him. Michelle, who is totally surprised. Moments before, the youngest of the Durango family had an argument with Adriana. Could this influence her response?

On the other hand, Evaristo's destiny could take a radical turn, since he will receive a visit from Isidro, who is accompanied by the military. Do you want to know what will happen in the last weeks of the novel? In the following note we tell you everything about the new episode of fiction.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 90 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 90 of 'Rigo' come out?

Episode 90 of 'Rigo' will air on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. This important production, which is just a few days away from reaching its end and which amazed all Colombians, focuses on the story of Rigoberto Urán, famous cyclist from the coffee-growing country, also known as the 'Toro de Urao', in reference to your natal city.

The novel, released at the beginning of October 2023, immerses us in the impressive career of the athlete, who managed to achieve glory by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, a success that provoked a great feeling of national pride.

What time does episode 90 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', chapter 90, will be broadcast on the specified date, from 8.00 p.m. This fiction, which is directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernandezquickly captured the interest of the public, thus becoming one of the programs with the highest audience on Colombian television.

Likewise, it became one of the most valued soap operas in the country, causing a significant number of comments and reactions on social networks. On these platforms, the audience highlights and discusses various aspects of the plot, demonstrating the strong impact and importance that the series has among viewers.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Fans can enjoy 'Rigo' completely free of charge through live streaming on RCN Channel as well as in his official website. This option not only allows you to follow the last chapter of this successful soap opera, but also offers access to the entire series from its beginning.

Additionally, the soap opera is available on Prime Video, a platform where users can watch the full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the free option, watching the episodes on this platform requires a subscription with a monthly cost.

What is 'Rigo' about?

The official synopsis of 'Rigo' He tells us what his story consists of: “This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.'”

Michelle and Adriana will face each other again for the love of Rigo. Photo: LR/RCN composition

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” the review indicates.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

