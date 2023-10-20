‘Rigo’, RCN’s Colombian soap opera, has entered a moment of tension and in the premiere of its chapter 9 we will see that Rigoberto Durán’s life will be in danger. In the preview shown by the Colombian channel you can see that the ‘Rigo’ neighborhood has entered into crisis after the arrival of the paramilitaries, who threaten everyone who lives there and, fearing the weapons, run in terror towards the forest.

If you want to know what happens in chapter 9 of the Colombian soap opera ‘Rigo’, keep reading this note so you don’t miss anything from the new release, in addition to being able to access online and for free to see the plot that has the athlete as its protagonist Colombian cycling.

Watch HERE chapter 9 of ‘Rigo’ on RCN

When is episode 9 of ‘Rigo’ released?

‘Rigo’ It premieres its chapter 7 this Friday, October 20, 2023. Juan Pablo Urrego stars in this new novel, which began airing on October 9 and hopes to conquer the public with the story of the Colombian athlete Rigoberto Durán. As seen in the trailer, the Rigo neighborhood will be in trouble with the arrival of the paramilitaries who begin to threaten to kill each of the people who are in their homes. Likewise, it is seen that they run away to avoid consequences.

At what time should you watch episode 9 of ‘Rigo’?

The novel ‘Rigo’ It will broadcast its episode 7 in Colombia from 8:00 pm on the indicated date, while in Peru it can be seen at the same time. In case you live in another country in the region or in Spain and do not want to miss the new Canal RCN production, here are the respective schedules:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day.

Rigoberto Durán is the protagonist of this soap opera. Photo. RCN

On which platform to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you are one of the people who cannot access the LIVE channel the novel ‘Rigo’Don’t worry, you can also watch the fiction ONLINE FOR FREE through the official website by clicking on this link. In addition, you can find the previous chapters of the series on this platform. This option provides flexibility to enjoy the production at your preferred time and place.

Cast of the actors and characters of ‘Rigo’