The new episode of 'Rigo' will once again wreak havoc on Tiberio's relationship with Berenice. The successful fiction of RCN will introduce us to the new drama when the mayor of Urrao tells his partner that if she loves him, she agrees to marry him. This caused surprise in Berenicewho responds: “Another one?!”, which arouses suspicion in Tiberius. Likewise, Rigo's aunt will go to Evaristo, her other suitor, and reveal to him that she no longer wants to work with him and is resigning from her job.

On the other hand, Urrao's pride will talk to Giuseppe to return to Colombia and see Michelle again, to which the Italian quickly agrees, since he is very interested in conquering Adriana. If you want to know what else will happen, don't miss this note, in which we will provide you with all the details of its launch.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 88, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 89 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 89 of 'Rigo' come out?

Despite 'Rigo' It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, Chapter 89 of the fiction will NOT be broadcast this Monday, March 25, 2024; However, it is not just a measure that will be for just that day, but for the entire week. This decision is due to the fact that RCN chose to change its programming due to Holy Week.

'Rigo' is an important production that caught the attention of the entire country by focusing on the outstanding career of Rigoberto Urantalented cyclist known as the 'Toro de Urrao', who took the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 87, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What time does episode 89 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', chapter 89, It will return next week at 8:00 pm, a schedule it has maintained since its opening day.. This important production, headed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernandezmanaged to gain the public's attention from its first broadcast, something that made it one of the most tuned-in novels in all of Colombia.

This attention generated a large number of people reacting to their events on social networks. On these platforms, several users highlight its fun and inspiring plot, which makes evident the impact it generated on the audience.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 86, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Viewers can enjoy the program 'Rigo' for free through live streaming of the RCN Channel and his official website. This last option not only allows you to watch the last episode of the successful soap opera, but also offers access to the entire series from its beginning.

On the other hand, the soap opera is also on the Prime Video platform, where users can watch the full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the previous alternative, watching the chapters on this platform requires a paid membership.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 85, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What is 'Rigo' about?

The official synopsis of 'Rigo' It begins as follows: “This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.'”

Rigo wants to see Michelle again, so he asks Giuseppe to return to Colombia. Photo: RCN

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” indicates the end of the text.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 84, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#39Rigo39 #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE