Today we could enjoy the most exciting chapter of the month in 'Rigo', the fashionable novel in RCN. What will happen is that Adriana will arrive at the hotel where Rigoberto Urán is staying in Italy and will surprise him with his presence. The cyclist will be happy to see her, but the woman's plan is to spend a night with him and have a child. This occurs just at the moment when Michelle also decides to visit the 'Toro de Urrao'. What else will happen?

If you do not want to miss any details of the RCN production, based on the real life of the Colombian athlete Rigoberto Urán on his way to the silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, here we offer you a guide so that you do not miss any details of the novel starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 86, on RCN: what happened in the episode on Wednesday, March 20?

Watch HERE the trailer for episode 87 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 87 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 87 of 'Rigo' will premiere this Thursday, March 21, 2024. This outstanding production, which has generated great interest throughout Colombia, is inspired by the brilliant career of renowned cyclist Rigoberto Urán, also known as the 'Toro de Urrao'.

The series delves into the impressive career of the athlete, who achieved notable recognition by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, a feat that filled his native country with pride.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', cast: who stars in RCN's new Colombian soap opera?

What time does episode 87 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Chapter 87 of 'Rigo' will be broadcast on the aforementioned date starting at 8:00 pm This prestigious series, directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, has managed to quickly capture the attention of the public, making it one of the most popular programs throughout Colombia.

In addition, it has established itself as one of the most valued productions in the country, since it has generated a large number of comments and reactions on social networks. On these platforms, viewers highlight and debate various aspects of the plot, demonstrating the impact and relevance of the series among the public.

'Rigo' and Michelle are viewers' favorite couple in the RCN soap opera. Photo: RCN

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Viewers have the option to enjoy 'Rigo' for free through Canal RCN's online broadcast, as well as on its official website. This alternative not only provides access to the most recent episode of this popular soap opera, but also offers the possibility of watching all the episodes since the beginning of the series.

In addition, 'Rigo' is available on the streaming platform Prime Video, in which you can watch the full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the previous option, a monthly subscription is required to access the episodes on said platform.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is the man who inspired the character of Don Evaristo and has caused controversy in 'Rigo'?

What is 'Rigo' about?

The official synopsis of'Rigo'It begins as follows: “This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.'”

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; “Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child, and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” is mentioned in the review.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#39Rigo39 #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE