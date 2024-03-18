'Rigo' is preparing to start a new week, leading the preference of Colombian viewers. The novel of RCN will introduce us to the drama of Tiberiuswho will try to escape from prison to undertake his revenge against Evaristo. However, this would not turn out well for the former mayor of Urrao, since he would encounter a horrifying scene for him, which would mean the end of his relationship with Berenice.

On the other hand, Silvia will discover Sofía's secret, whom she discovered kissing Ricardo, her sister's ex-lover, in his car. How will she react? In the following note we will tell you everything about the premiere of the new episode of 'Rigo'so you can discover it yourself.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 84 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 84 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 81 'Rigo' will be released TODAY Monday March 18, 2024. This ambitious production, which managed to attract great interest throughout Colombia, is based on the outstanding career of the famous cyclist Rigoberto Uranalso known as the 'Toro de Urrao'.

The series delves into the impressive career of the athlete, who achieved great recognition by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, a feat that filled his entire native country with pride.

What time does episode 84 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', chapter 81, will be broadcast on the mentioned date starting at 8.00 pm This renowned series, which is under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernandezmanaged to quickly capture the attention of the public, becoming one of the most watched programs in the entire Colombian territory.

In addition, it became one of the most valued productions in the country, generating a large number of comments and reactions on social networks. On these platforms, viewers highlight and debate various aspects of the plot, demonstrating the impact and relevance of the series among the public.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Viewers can see 'Rigo' for free through online streaming RCN Channelas well as in his official website. This option will not only allow you to watch the most recent episode of this popular soap opera, but it also gives you access to all the episodes since the beginning of the series.

In addition, this series is also available on the streaming platform Prime Video, where you can watch the full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the previous option, a monthly subscription is required to watch the episodes on this platform.

What is 'Rigo' about?

The official synopsis of 'Rigo' It begins as follows: “This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.'”

Ricardo and Sofía will be discovered by Silvia and Michelle, who saw them kissing. Photo: RCN

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” is mentioned in the review.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

