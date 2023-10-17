‘Rigo’ is the new Colombian soap opera presented by Canal RCN in its search to achieve a better rating than its predecessor ‘Yo me llama’, through the story of the renowned athlete Rigoberto Urán; In this story, details different from those of his professional side are presented. This production premiered on October 9 and with the passing of its episodes it has been capturing viewers with the plot it presents.

Today, episode 8 premieres and in the trailer you can see how Don Rigoberto is quite upset and has made the decision not to open a restaurant again after the Urrao authorities closed it. Likewise, Rigo will be tested on the young cyclists’ team after catching the attention of Carmelo, who saw him riding at high speed on the roads. In the following note, we leave you a complete and detailed guide with all the information about the new Canal RCN novel, ‘Rigo’, and where to watch chapter 8 online and live.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 8 of ‘Rigo’

When is episode 8 of ‘Rigo’ released?

Chapter 8 of ‘Rigo’ premieres TODAY, Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Juan Pablo Urrego stars in this new novel, which began airing on October 9 and hopes to conquer the public with the story of the Colombian athlete Rigoberto. According to the trailer, we will see that Rigo will be tested in the town’s young cyclist team after Carmelo sees him on the roads riding at high speeds.

What time to watch episode 8 of ‘Rigo’?

The novel‘Rigo’ It will broadcast its episode 8 from 8:00 pm on the indicated date, while in Peru it can be seen at the same time. In case you live in another country in the region or in Spain and do not want to miss the new Canal RCN production, here are the respective schedules:

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am the next day.

Part of the cast of ‘Rigo’ Colombian soap opera on the RCN Channel. Photo: Semana.com

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the signal to watch the novel LIVE‘Rigo’you can access the fiction through the official website by clicking this link. In addition, you can find the previous chapters of the series on this platform. This option provides flexibility to enjoy the production at your preferred time and place.

Meet the cast of the novel ‘Rigo’

Juan Pablo Urrego is Rigo

Ana María Estupiñán

Robinson Diaz

Sandra Reyes

Ramiro Meneses

Julian Arango

Andrea Guzman

Ella Becerra

Ricardo Henao

Yesenia Valencia

Vivian Ossa

Mauricio Mejia

Emmanuel Restrepo.

