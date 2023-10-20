‘Rigo’, the new RCN soap opera, captivated the entire Colombian public. Viewers were captivated by this proposal that tells the story of the cyclist Rigoberto Urán, a renowned athlete who won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games and who also placed second in the Tour de France, among other achievements. This novel tells with Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán in the main roles, while the antagonistic role is occupied by Julián Arango, the remembered Hugo Lombardi in ‘Ugly Betty’.

If you don’t want to miss this captivating story that is inspired by the book of the same name by Andres Lopezin the following note, we will tell you all the details about the premiere and how to watch ‘Rigo’.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 8 of ‘Rigo’

When is episode 8 of ‘Rigo’ released?

Episode 8 ‘Rigo’ premieres TODAY Thursday, October 19, 2023. This new novel stars Juan Pablo Urrego and is about the history of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as occupying the podium of one of the most important tournaments worldwide.

What time to watch episode 8 of ‘Rigo’?

‘Rigo’novel by RCN directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will broadcast a new episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. However, if you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, below, we will show you the respective premiere times of their chapters:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The soap opera can be seen through the screens of RCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy ONLINE and completely free of charge. ‘Rigo’. In addition, on this platform, you can also watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse to miss its inspiring story.

What is ‘Rigo’ about?

“’Rigo’ is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol, although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” he says. FilmAffinity’s synopsis of ‘Rigo’.

Juan Pablo Urrego is the protagonist of ‘Rigo’ and who plays the native athlete from Urrao, Antioquía. Photo: RCN

This is the cast of ‘Rigo’

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán de Urán

Ramiro Meneses

Julian Arango

Emmanuel Restrepo

Andrea Guzman

Ricardo Vesga

Yesenia Valencia.

