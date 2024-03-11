The series of the moment on RCN is 'Rigo'. The story of the 'Urrao bull' has captivated all Colombians, since Rigoberto Urán is in Europe with his new cycling team. However, he does not have the full approval of the foreign team, so he will face a difficult work environment. Furthermore, the athlete will be surprised to discover that in Italy men kiss each other on the cheek twice, about which, he expresses that he is very masculine and would never do that.

What else will happen in 'Rigo' episode 79? In this note, we provide you with a dynamic guide so that you do not miss any details of the series starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 79 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 79 of 'Rigo' come out?

Today, Monday, March 11, 2024, episode 79 of 'Rigo' will be broadcast. This series, based on the remarkable career of Rigoberto Uranthe prominent Colombian cyclist known as the 'Toro de Urrao', has captured the attention of the entire nation by telling the impressive story of an athlete who managed to obtain the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, an achievement that filled pride to Colombia.

After a one-month break in its broadcasts, 'Rigo' returned to the screen and quickly became one of the favorites of the Colombian public. The mix of inspiration and entertainment offered by the series' plot has conquered homes, keeping viewers loyal to each new episode. The series has not only established itself as a sporting success story, but also as a source of entertainment and a source of national pride.

What time does episode 79 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 79 of 'Rigo' will be broadcast starting at 8.00 pm on the aforementioned date. This outstanding telenovela, directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, has managed to captivate the admiration of the public since its premiere. Likewise, it has become one of the most beloved productions in Colombia, generating a considerable number of comments and reactions on social networks, where viewers highlight and discuss various aspects of the plot.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

To enjoy the inspiring story of 'Rigo' online and at no cost, the public has the option of watching it through the Canal RCN signal, as well as on the official Web site of the chain. This alternative offers the possibility of watching not only the most recent episode of the novel, but also accessing all its previous chapters.

In addition, the series is available on the streaming platform Prime Video, where you can find the full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the option offered by television, this modality requires a monthly subscription to watch the episodes. The price varies depending on the country where you are located.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” indicates the official synopsis of the novel.

