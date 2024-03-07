The new episode of 'Rigo' will present great challenges for the protagonist. The novel of RCN will put in great trouble Rigoberto Uran, who received the bad news that his visa was denied. For this reason, he decided to inform his manager that he will not be able to travel for the international competition in which he was going to participate. Likewise, the talented cyclist could see his hotel farm fall after Evaristo was determined to sabotage the Urán family's business. Will he achieve his goal?

If you don't want to miss anything from chapter 77 of 'Rigo', the successful fiction starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán, stay in the following article. We will tell you all the information you need so you don't miss a single detail of this inspiring and fun story.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 76 on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 77 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 77 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 77 'Rigo' will be released TODAY, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Based on the impressive track record of Rigoberto Uranthe prominent Colombian cyclist nicknamed the 'Toro de Urrao', this series captured the attention of an entire country by telling the incredible story of an athlete who managed to win the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, a feat that filled of pride to the country.

After a pause in broadcasting that lasted a month, 'Rigo' resumed its place on the screen and quickly consolidated itself among the preferences of viewers in Colombia. The combination of inspiration and entertainment proposed by the series' plot managed to conquer homes, who remain faithful to each new episode. The novel established itself not only as a tale of sporting success, but also as a source of amusement and national pride.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 75 on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What time does episode 77 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', chapter 77, will be launched from 8.00 pm on the previously mentioned date. This notable soap opera, which is under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, managed to capture the admiration of the public since its premiere.

Likewise, it became one of the most appreciated productions in the coffee-growing country. In this way, it generated a large volume of comments and reactions on social networks, where viewers highlighted and debated the different elements of the plot.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 74 on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

To enjoy the history of 'Rigo' online and at no cost, the public has the option to view it through the signal of RCN Channelas well as in the official Web site of the chain. This alternative offers the possibility of watching not only the most recent episode of the novel, but also accessing all its previous chapters.

In addition, the series is available on the streaming platform Prime Video, where you can find the full episodes of the current season. However, unlike the option offered by television, this modality requires a monthly subscription to watch the episodes.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 73 on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” states the official synopsis of the novel.

Paola will not react well at all when she discovers that Berenice accepted Evaristo's job proposal. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#39Rigo39 #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE