Chapter 76 of 'Rigo' could show a long-awaited reconciliation. The successful Colombian novel by RCN will bring the consequences of the end of the relationship between Michelle and Richard, who no longer wants to see his ex-girlfriend in the company and plans to take revenge after her infidelity. For his part, the protagonist of the fiction will find out about the end of his beloved's romance from Sofía, Michelle's sister, which causes him a lot of emotion and happiness.

However, not everything is rosy in the series starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán, since Berenice will confess to Tiberio that she accepted Evaristo's job proposal, which would cause the end of their relationship. Here we tell you everything about the launch of the new episode of this captivating story.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 76 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 76 of 'Rigo' come out?

Episode 76 'Rigo' will air TODAY, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. This successful production is based on the spectacular story of Rigoberto Urancyclist also known as the 'Toro de Urrao', who filled an entire country with pride after winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The channel in charge of broadcasting the series interrupted its broadcasts for a month, and, since its return, 'Rigo' It was positioned as one of the most watched programs throughout Colombian territory. The inspiring and fun story that the novel offers was able to captivate all the families of the coffee-growing country, who do not miss a single episode of the fiction.

What time does episode 76 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', chapter 76, It can be seen on the screens from 8.00 pm This incredible soap opera is directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández; and, since its premiere, it became one of the audience's favorites, filling social networks with numerous reactions and highlighting every aspect of the plot.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to see 'Rigo' completely ONLINE and FREE, you can follow this important novel through the signal RCN Channelas well as through his official website. With this alternative you not only have the opportunity to access the most recent episode of the production, but also to enjoy all the episodes that have already been broadcast so far.

Likewise, you can see the fiction through the platform Prime Video, a service in which the full episodes of the season are available. However, what differentiates it from the television option is that, to access the soap opera, you will have to pay a monthly subscription.

Berenice confessed to Tiberio that she accepted Evaristo's proposal to work on his program. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is 'Rigo' about?

The synopsis of 'Rigo' tells a little about what it is about: “This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.'”

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” can be read at the end of the review. RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?