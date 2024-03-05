'Rigo' is getting more and more interesting and its 75th episode will be no exception. The captivating novel by RCN will show us the drama of Richardwho will face Michelle after he turned off his cell phone and did not attend the meeting. Given this, the youngest daughter of the Durangos revealed that she had other matters to do, so Ricardo suspects that she was unfaithful to him with Rigo. On the other hand, even though he is in prison, Tiberius does not want to stop expressing his love for Berenice, so he invites her on a romantic date.

And speaking of Aunt Rigo, Don Evaristo is willing to destroy the mayor of Urrao, which will motivate him to go to Berenice and offer her to participate in his gossip program, with the clear intention of winning her over. Will his plan work?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 75 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 75 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 75 'Rigo' will be released TODAY, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. This popular novel follows the inspiring story and successes of Rigoberto Uranthe renowned Colombian cyclist nicknamed 'El Toro de Urrao', who had an outstanding performance by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

At the end of 2023, the fiction had a pause in its transmission that lasted just over a month. During this interval, the channel in charge of broadcasting it chose to retransmit the episodes from the beginning. This strategy was carried out to maintain audience interest and ensure that viewers were up to date with key plot events.

What time does episode 75 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', chapter 75, It will be broadcast starting at 8:00 pm throughout Colombian territory. Since its premiere, this production, which is under the leadership of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, managed to significantly capture the attention and affection of the public thanks to its shocking story and its suitability for family entertainment.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

The fans of 'Rigo' They have several alternatives to follow their fascinating story. On the one hand, you can watch the most recent episodes through the channel RCN or enter your official Web site to watch them for free online. This option not only makes it easier to access the latest episode, but also provides the opportunity to review past chapters.

Additionally, the series is available in Prime Video, in which users can watch the entire season that is currently airing. However, unlike the free access provided by the television network, a paid subscription is required to use this streaming service.

Evaristo will seek to get closer to Berenice and thus be able to continue his revenge against Tiberius. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world,'” reads the beginning of the official synopsis. spread by RCN.

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” the review concludes. 'Rigo'.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

