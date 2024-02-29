With the passing of its episodes, 'Rigo' continues to position itself as one of the most tuned programs in Colombia. In chapter 72 of the successful novel by RCNwe will see how Tiberius must face the ridicule of Evaristo, who accused him of attacking him, which led to him being locked up in prison. Given this situation, Berenice and Girlesa will talk to Isidro and ask him to tell some of Evaristo's dark secrets to take revenge for what he did with the mayor.

On the other hand, Rigo will call Sofía to ask her for Ricardo's number; However, she will tell him that she will not be able to contact him, because she traveled to London, the city where she is located. Michelle, something that left the cyclist cold. If you don't want to miss anything from chapter 72 of the fiction, here we tell you everything you need to know about its launch.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 70, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 72 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 72 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 72 of the novel 'Rigo' will be released TODAY, Thursday February 29, 2024. This acclaimed work chronicles the inspiring career and achievements of Rigoberto Uranprominent Colombian cyclist known as the 'Toro de Urrao', and his memorable conquest of the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

During the last days of 2023, the broadcast of the series was interrupted for a period of just over a month. At that time, the channel responsible for its broadcast chose to retransmit the fiction from the first episode. This tactic was implemented in order to sustain audience interest and ensure that viewers were fully up to date with the main events of the story.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 69, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What time does episode 72 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 72 of 'Rigo', production directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will be available throughout Colombia at 8:00 pm Since its debut, this fiction managed to capture the attention and affection of the public in a significant way, with an attractive story suitable for the entertainment of the whole family.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

The followers of 'Rigo' They have various options to enjoy the intriguing plot of the novel. On the one hand, they can tune in to the most recent episodes through RCN or access them for free online at the official Web site of the chain. This mode not only allows you to view the last episode broadcast, but also offers the possibility of reviewing previous chapters.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 67, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Additionally, the series is also available in Prime Video, where you can access the current complete season. But, unlike the free option offered by the chain, to use this streaming service you need to have a paid subscription.

Girlesa will try to convince Isidro to tell Evaristo's darkest secrets. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is 'Rigo' about?

The synopsis of 'Rigo' It begins as follows: “This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.'”

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 66, on RCN: What happened in the episode on Wednesday, February 21?

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” concludes the description of RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#39Rigo39 #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE