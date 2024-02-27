Chapter 70 of 'Rigo' will take our emotions to the limit. The successful novel by RCNwhich is one of the most watched programs on Colombian television, will show the drama of 'Toro de Urrao', who met Uriel again, so his life will be in serious danger, something that is warned by Aracely. Besides, Michelle She will overhear a suspicious conversation, which could lead her to discover a terrible secret.

Furthermore, in the advance of RCN's fiction one could also see the concern of Tiberiuswho saw how Evaristo He directly accuses him in his program of being behind the attack he suffered, and for which he could face a prison sentence. To not miss this exciting story, stay on this note. We will tell you everything about the premiere of its 70th chapter.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 70 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 70 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 70 of the novel 'Rigo' will premiere TODAY, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. This fiction focuses on the story of improvement and success of the famous cyclist Rigoberto Uranknown as the 'Toro de Urrao', recognized for the silver medal he obtained at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

At the end of 2023, the series experienced a pause of just over a month, during which the channel in charge of its transmission decided to broadcast the fiction from its first chapter. This strategy sought to maintain viewers' interest, ensuring they were up to date with key plot events.

What time does episode 70 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo' chapter 70, novel directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, can be seen in Colombia starting at 8:00 pm This production managed to significantly capture, since its premiere, the attention of the audience, thanks to its entertaining plot suitable for the enjoyment of all families.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

The fans of 'Rigo' They have several alternatives to follow the involving plot of the novel. On the one hand, they can watch the most recent episodes through the screens of RCN or through free online access at the official Web site of the chain. This option not only presents the last episode broadcast, but also provides the opportunity to review past episodes.

In addition, the series is available in the catalog of Prime Video, a platform that offers the complete current season of fiction. However, unlike the free alternative provided by the medium, to access the content in the streaming service it is necessary to have a paid subscription.

Tiberio could go to jail after being accused by Evaristo of being behind the attack he suffered. Photo: RCN

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world,'” says the synopsis of the novel.

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” concludes the description of RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

