'Rigo' premiered his chapter 69 and aims to be the most viewed on February 26. The successful novel of RCN Channel He continued showing us the story of Rigoberto Urán, who is preparing to take a trip, which fills him with great excitement; However, everything could remain only in dreams because he does not have a passport. On the other hand, with Evaristo hospitalized, no one would collect the money that Aracely owes him, so Carmel He decided to take charge and went to the cyclist's house to introduce himself as his father's successor.

Besides, Tiberius He found himself in serious trouble after a prosecutor obtained a warrant to inspect his office and home after finding him a suspect in a crime. Did they accuse him of being guilty? If you want to know the details about the premiere of the new episode of the novel, stay in the following note, where we will tell you everything you need to know.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 69 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 69 of 'Rigo' come out?

'Rigo', chapter 69, hit the screens on Monday, February 26, 2024. This production, which is based on the life of the renowned cyclist Rigoberto Uranstands out for its focus on the story of improvement of the athlete, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games and who is nicknamed the 'Toro de Urrao', in clear reference to his origins.

At the end of 2023, the series went on a brief hiatus that lasted just over a month. To maintain audience interest during this period, RCN chose to re-air previous episodes. This measure was taken to ensure that viewers were aware of the plot's highlights.

What time does episode 69 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 69 of 'Rigo', a novel directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It was broadcast starting at 8:00 pm in Colombia. Since its premiere, this fiction managed to attract significantly the attention of the public with its fun story made for the whole family.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

The followers of 'Rigo' They have various options to follow their captivating plot. On the one hand, they can watch the most recent episodes by tuning into the broadcasts of RCN or accessing fiction online and for free through the official Web site of the chain. This online modality not only includes the last episode broadcast, but also allows you to review its previous chapters, making it easier for viewers to keep up to date with the story.

Additionally, the series is also available in Prime Videoa streaming platform that offers the complete current season of 'Rigo'. However, to access the content of said service, a paid subscription is required, unlike the free option offered by the media page.

Carmelo will arrive threateningly at Aracely's house, from whom he will collect the money he owes his father. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known all over the world,'” begins the official synopsis of 'Rigo'.

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” it is observed in the description of RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

