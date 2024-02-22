The sensation of the moment in Colombia is 'Rigo', the successful RCN novel that tells the inspiring life story of the cyclist Rigoberto Urán. Now, in episode 67 that will be released soon, one of the most exciting chapters awaits us. On this occasion, the athlete will come face to face with Michelle and Ricardo, which will trigger a discussion and an atmosphere full of tension. Furthermore, Carmelo returned to Urrao and will try to cause problems.

In this note, we will offer you a complete guide so that you do not miss any details of 'Rigo', the novel starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', cast: who stars in RCN's new Colombian soap opera?

Watch the preview of chapter 67 HERE

When does chapter 67 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 67 of the series 'Rigo' will make its premiere TODAY, Thursday, February 22, 2024. This television production is distinguished for being based on the life of the renowned Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, famous for his outstanding performance in obtaining the silver medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The series gives viewers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the career of Urán, also known as the 'Toro de Urrao', through a captivating plot.

It is relevant to mention that at the end of 2023 the series had a brief break, which lasted approximately more than a month. During this pause period, in order to maintain public interest, RCN decided to retransmit previous episodes. The goal of this strategy was to ensure that the audience remained familiar with key plot moments.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 66, on RCN: What happened in the episode on Wednesday, February 21?

What time does episode 67 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 67 of 'Rigo', directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will premiere throughout Colombia at 8:00 pm Since its launch, this series has managed to attract noticeably the attention of the public and has become one of the most popular programs. popular on television in the coffee country.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

People interested in following 'Rigo's' story have several options available. You can watch the most recent episodes through RCN's live broadcast and also online, for free, on the network's official website. This second alternative is not limited only to the last chapter, but also allows access to previous ones, making it easier for followers to keep up to date with the plot.

Ana María Estupiñán and Juan Pablo Urrego are the protagonists of Rigo. Photo: RCN

In addition, the series is available on Prime Video, a well-known streaming platform that offers access to all episodes of the current season of 'Rigo'. However, to view this content you need to have a paid subscription. This contrasts with the free option offered by the channel through its website.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known all over the world'”, this is how the official synopsis of the Colombian novel begins. .

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature. That is the spirit of the story based on him and on his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” can be read in the review published byRCN.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is the man who inspired the character of Don Evaristo and has caused controversy in 'Rigo'?

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

#39Rigo39 #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE