Chapter 65 of 'Rigo' will keep viewers in high anticipation. The successful novel by RCN will show us the strong consequences of the gossip program Evaristo, who accused Girlesa of making late-night visits to the mayor. This will awaken the fury of 'Lucho', who will chase Rendón throughout the town in search of revenge, something that apparently he would have obtained and in the worst possible way.

On the other hand, Sofía will insist to her sister Michelle to go out with Ricardo. This has her worried, since her insistence seems very suspicious to her. If you want to know what will happen in the new episode of Colombian fiction, here we tell you all the details so that you don't miss any of this exciting story.

Watch the preview of chapter 65 HERE

When does chapter 65 of 'Rigo' come out?

The 65th episode of the novel 'Rigo' is scheduled to air TODAY, Tuesday, February 20, 2024. This work is characterized by its inspiration in the life of the renowned Colombian cyclist. Rigoberto Urán, notable for his achievement of winning the silver medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The series offers viewers the opportunity to explore in depth the career of Urán, also known as the 'Toro de Urrao', through a fun story.

It is important to mention that, towards the end of 2023, the series experienced a brief hiatus, which lasted for just over a month. During this period of inactivity, in order to sustain the interest of the audience, RCN opted to rebroadcast previous episodes. The objective of this strategy was to ensure that the audience remained familiar with the key moments of the fiction.

What time does episode 65 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Chapter 65 of 'Rigo', fiction directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will be broadcast in Colombia at 8:00 p.m. Since its premiere, this production managed to significantly capture the attention of the public and became one of the programs with the highest audience on television in that country.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

People interested in following the history of 'Rigo' can access the most recent episodes through the RCN live broadcast and online, free of charge, through the official Web site of the chain. This second option is not only restricted to the last episode, but also offers the possibility of exploring previous chapters, making it easier for fans to keep up to date with the progress of the plot.

Additionally, the series is available in Prime Video, a renowned streaming platform that provides access to all episodes of the current season of 'Rigo'. However, to access this content, you must have a paid subscription. This contrasts with the free access alternative that the channel offers through its website.

The possible reconciliation between 'Rigo' and Michelle could be in danger after the appearance of Ricardo. Photo: RCN

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known all over the world'”, this is how the official synopsis of the Colombian novel begins. .

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature. That is the spirit of the story based on him and on his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” can be read in the review published by RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

