The drama was constant in episode 64 of 'Rigo'. The successful Colombian novel by RCN kept viewers on the edge of their seats due to the protagonist's future, since Richard He sought to talk to a director of the Cycling League and thus be able to talk about his star athlete. On the other hand, Girlesa made it clear to her family that her revenge against Evaristo is a personal issue for her.

Likewise, Aracely advised her son and asked him to think carefully about what he wants to do with his life. If you want to know what else happened in the new episode of 'Rigo'in this note we will give you all the details about its long-awaited premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 63, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 64 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 64 of 'Rigo' come out?

The 64th episode of the novel 'Rigo' was scheduled to air on Monday, February 19, 2024. This production is distinguished by being based on the biography of the famous Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uranwho won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Through this fiction, the audience has the opportunity to delve deeper into the career of Urán, better known as the 'Toro de Urrao'.

It should be remembered that, at the end of 2023, the novel went into a brief hiatus, which lasted just over a month. To maintain public interest during his absence, RCN implemented the strategy of reissuing previous chapters. This decision was intended to ensure that viewers were kept up to date with significant events in the plot.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 62, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What time does episode 64 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Chapter 64 of 'Rigo', a novel directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It premiered in Colombia starting at 8:00 p.m. m. Since its debut, this production managed to significantly capture the attention of the audience.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Those interested in following the plot of 'Rigo' They have several options to access the most recent episodes. On the one hand, they can tune into the broadcasts of RCN or alternatively, watch fiction online for free using the official Web site of the chain. This online modality is not only restricted to the last episode broadcast, but also allows reviewing previous chapters, making it easier for viewers to stay up to date with the evolution of the story.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 61, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

On the other hand, the series is also available in Prime Videoa streaming platform that has the complete current season of 'Rigo'. However, to access this content on Prime Video, it is necessary to have a paid subscription, unlike the free option offered by the RCN channel through its website.

'Rigo' is one of the most watched programs by Colombian viewers. Photo: Instagram Juan Pablo Urrego

What is 'Rigo' about?

The official synopsis of 'Rigo' points out the following: “This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known all over the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world.”

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 60, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#39Rigo39 #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE