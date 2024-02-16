Episode 63 of 'Rigo' will bring us the iconic argument between Michelle and Adriana over the 'Toro de Urrao'. The cyclist's ex-girlfriend has no intention of forgiving him after seeing her closeness to the young woman. Furthermore, Evaristo plans to continue making life miserable for Rigoberto Uran, and his evil will know no limits this time. What else will happen in this exciting installment that is about to begin? Discover it here!

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 63 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 63 of 'Rigo' come out?

The 63rd episode of the series 'Rigo', A production of RCN which tells the life of the prominent Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, will air today, Friday, February 16, 2024. This series stands out for its focus on the figure of Urán, recognized for his brilliant performance and silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, offering viewers a detailed view of his career.

During a break of just over a month in the broadcast of the series, RCN chose to retransmit previous episodes. This strategy was intended to maintain the audience's interest and ensure their familiarity with key moments in the story.

What time does episode 63 of 'Rigo' premiere?

'Rigo', the series directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernándezwill be broadcast starting at 8:00 pm in Colombia and maintains its usual schedule before its break. Since its launch, this production has managed to captivate the audience and become one of the most popular and appreciated programs in the country.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Those who wish to follow the plot of 'Rigo' have the option of accessing the most recent episodes, through the live broadcast of RCN and online, for free, through the chain's official website. This alternative is not limited only to the last episode aired, but also allows you to review previous chapters, allowing fans to stay up to date with the development of the story.

In addition, the series is available on Prime Video, a renowned streaming platform that offers all episodes of the current season of 'Rigo'. However, to enjoy this content you need a paid subscription, unlike the free access provided by the channel through its website.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” says the official synopsis of Rigo.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

