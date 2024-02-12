Chapter 59 of 'Rigo' could mark the beginning of a new love. The successful Colombian novel by RCN will show us the plan Aracelywho will ask his nephews a favor: to take his son out for a rumba with Adriana; This with the intention that they can start a relationship. On the other hand, the mayor of Urrao will give the good news to Berenice and tell her that, finally, her divorce papers were issued, so he is now a free man.

Likewise, Evaristo will finalize details with the team of his new gossip program, with which he hopes to achieve success. If you don't want to miss any of this story, we invite you to read all the details of the launch of his new episode below.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 59 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 59 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 59 'Rigo'a novel that is under the production of RCN and based on the life of the prominent Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran, is scheduled to air next Monday, February 12, 2024. The central plot of this renowned fiction revolves around Urán, who is famous for having won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. The audiovisual content offers viewers a close view of his biography.

During the break that the novel took, which lasted just over a month, RCN decided to rebroadcast previous episodes. This strategy attempted to maintain audience interest and ensure that viewers were fully up to date on key plot events.

What time does episode 59 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 59 of 'Rigo'fiction directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will be broadcast starting at 8.00 pm in Colombia, maintaining the usual schedule established before your break period. Since its premiere, this soap opera managed to capture the interest of the audience and became one of the most watched and appreciated programs in that country.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Those interested in following the story of 'Rigo' You have the option to watch the most recent episodes through the TV signal. RCN or online, free of charge, through the official website of the channel. This modality not only provides access to the last episode broadcast, but also allows you to review past episodes, making it easier for followers to stay up to date with the progress of the plot.

On the other hand, the novel is also available in Prime Videoa prominent streaming platform that offers all the episodes of the current season of 'Rigo'. However, to access this content on said service, it is necessary to have a paid subscription, unlike the free access offered by the channel through its website.

Aracely hopes that her son will leave Michelle behind and start a new relationship with Adriana. Photo: RCN

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Rigo', prepared by RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

