The novel 'Rigo' continues to conquer the hearts of Colombians day after day. With the upcoming premiere of his episode 57no one will be able to get out of their seats, since the relationship between Adriana and Rigoberto Uran It will be discovered by the athlete's mother, Aracelly Urán, who listened to an audio that the girl sent to her son's cell phone. She will be stunned by the news.

In addition, we will see the so-called 'Toro de Urrao' acquire a house with the aim of tourism. However, Evaristo will find out about this and prepare a plan to continue making Rigo's life impossible. What else will happen? We invite you to read this note so that you do not miss any details.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 57 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 57 of 'Rigo' come out?

The premiere of episode 57 of the series 'Rigo' is scheduled for today, Thursday, February 8, 2024. The novel has managed to capture the attention of a wide audience, both in Colombia and Latin America, due to the inspiring life story of the London 2012 Olympic medalist.

The series had been on hold for a month due to the Christmas and New Year holidays. And to keep viewers interested during this break, the channel RCN decided to rebroadcast the episodes from the beginning of the series, thus ensuring that fans are up to date with key plot events.

What time does episode 57 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Chapter 57, under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will be broadcast at 8.00 pm, local time, in Colombia, continuing with the usual schedule established before the break. Since its release, 'Rigo' has captured the interest of the public and has become one of the most followed and appreciated productions in the country.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

For those interested in following the series, there are several options available. The new episodes can be seen through the RCN signal or online for free, through the channel's official website. This last option not only allows you to watch the most recent episode, but also access previous episodes, helping viewers stay up to date with the development of the series.

Additionally, the series 'Rigo' is available on Prime Video, a renowned streaming platform that offers all episodes of the current season. However, to access this content, it is necessary to have a paid subscription, unlike the free option offered by the RCN channel.

What is the RCN novel 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known all over the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world”, presents the official synopsis of 'Rigo', prepared by RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

