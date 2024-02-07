The novel 'Rigo', by RCN, which presents the inspiring life story of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, winner of the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, becomes increasingly emotional. In it episode 56the plot intensifies with the passionate kiss between the protagonist and Adriana, thus confirming a courtship.

Meanwhile, Michelle will have a romantic date with Ricardo, who will confess his feelings to her, and who will help her forget her ex-partner, Rigo. Will Michelle accept it? For more details about the next chapter of this production of RCNto be released shortly and starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán, we invite you to read our guide

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 56 of 'Rigo'

When is episode 56 of 'Rigo' released?

Episode 56 of 'Rigo' is will premiere today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. After a brief break of just over a month, fans will be able to enjoy the continuation of the plot that has captivated audiences both in Colombia and in other places around the world.

During this break, RCN chose to rebroadcast previous episodes from the beginning of the series, with the aim of maintaining viewers' interest and ensuring that they are aware of all important developments.

What time does chapter 56 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 56 of 'Rigo', directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will be broadcast at 8:00 pm throughout Colombian territory, following the schedule established prior to the break. Since its debut, this production has managed to capture the attention of the public, becoming one of the most popular and beloved programs in the country.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

For those who wish to follow the plot of 'Rigo', they have the option of tuning into the new episodes through the RCN signal or accessing it online for free through the channel's official website. This alternative not only allows you to enjoy the most recent episode, but also review previous chapters, thus keeping viewers up to date with the development of the story.

In addition, the series is available on Prime Video, a renowned streaming platform that offers all the episodes of the current season of 'Rigo'. However, it is important to note that a paid subscription is required to access this content, unlike the free option provided by the channel itself.

Will Rigo and Michelle end up together? Photo: RCN

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known all over the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” shows the official synopsis of 'Rigo'prepared by RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?