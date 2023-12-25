'Rigo', an RCN novel that is based on the life of the Olympic medalist Rigoberto Urán, announced that he will take a short vacation because of the end-of-year holidays. This news saddened many fans, since the fiction managed to win the affection of all of Colombia, which is impatiently counting the days of his return. This story left us with the uncertainty of knowing what will happen to the cyclist and how his performance puts him in the eyes of the entire world.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you everything that is known about the premiere of chapter 49 of 'Rigo'which already has a return date and is getting ready to surprise its loyal audience, as they are already accustomed to.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo' chapter 48: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

When does chapter 49 of 'Rigo' come out?

Through an advertisement, the channel RCN confirmed that the usual programming of 'Rigo' will return in January 2024. And, although a specific date was not announced, it is presumed that the popular novel will return with its 49th chapter between the first two weeks of the new year.

However, the aforementioned media does not plan to leave its audience abandoned, since it also revealed that starting Tuesday, December 26, 2023 They will re-transmit the fiction from its first chapter, so that everyone has the opportunity to relive this inspiring and fun story of the athlete known as 'El toro de Urrao'.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', cast: who is who in RCN's new Colombian soap opera?

What time to see 'Rigo'?

The retransmission from the first chapter of 'Rigo' It will take place at its usual time of 8.00 pm in Colombian lands. While the novel is on vacation, you will be able to once again enjoy the beginnings of the acclaimed athlete, who expressed his joy at the great reception that his life story had.

Where can you watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and for FREE?

As it could not be otherwise, the recapitulation of 'Rigo', as well as its 49th episode, will be available through the TV signal. RCN. But, in case you cannot access it, you have the option to watch the novel for FREE and ONLINE through the channel's official website.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 47, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

On this platform you can also enjoy all the chapters since its premiere, which took place on October 9 of this year.

Chapter 49 of 'Rigo' will return in January 2024. Photo: RCN

What is the plot of 'Rigo'?

“'Rigo' is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol, although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” he narrates. the synopsis made by FilmAffinity.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#39Rigo39 #chapter #episode #Colombian #RCN #coming