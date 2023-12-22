'Rigo' will close the week with its 48th chapter. In the new episode of the successful novel by RCNthe protagonist will be shown at his happiest moment along with Michelle, who went to visit him in Antioch. However, the jealousy of the youngest of the Durangos will come to light when she discovers that her lover frequents Adriana, who is on the local cycling team. This will cause Michelle to take a very drastic measure, so she will seek to meet with the president of the league. Will he ask for the model's dismissal?

If you want to find out everything about the last 2023 chapter of 'Rigo', in the following note we will tell you the details you need to know prior to the launch of its new chapter, which promises to bring many emotions, as its loyal audience is already accustomed to.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 47, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 48 of 'Rigo'

When is episode 48 of 'Rigo' released?

Chapter 48 of'Rigo' will premiere TODAY, Friday, December 22, 2023. This successful novel, which is based on the story of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, who is played in fiction byJuan Pablo Urrego, completed its second month on the air. In this production we can see the path that the athlete followed to be able to excel in his discipline until winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

It is worth mentioning that this is the last chapter of the novel in 2023, since the normal transmission of 'Rigo' will return in January 2024although, at the moment, the exact date of his return is not known.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', chapter 45, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What time does episode 48 of 'Rigo' come out?

Episode 48 of'Rigo'novel produced byRCNand under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández,It will be broadcast starting at 8 pm on the previously mentioned date in Colombia. This project, carried out by the RCN network and which was launched on October 9 of this year, continues to captivate its followers week after week, something that caught the attention of more people, who were shocked by the great story of the famous cyclist.

Where can you watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and for FREE?

If you can't see 'Rigo'through the signalRCNyou have the option to see it for FREE and ONLINEthrough the channel's official website. On this platform you will find the new episode of the novel, as well as all the episodes since its beginning, so that you have no excuse not to follow this inspiring and fun story that paralyzed Colombia.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo' chapter 44 on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What is 'Rigo', the Colombian novel about Rigoberto Urán, about?

“'Rigo'is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol, although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says the FilmAffinity synopsis. about the Colombian novel 'Rigo'.

Girlesa will receive a proposal from the mayor himself to run for the highest position in Urrao. Photo: RCN

What actors make up the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#39Rigo39 #chapter #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE