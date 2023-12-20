The exciting novel 'Rigo', which immerses us in the inspiring story of Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, is gaining more intensity with each new chapter. In the next episode, number 46, we will see 'Rigo' go to Michelle's house to apologize for having gone partying without telling her. However, he will be greatly surprised by the reaction of the character played by actress Ana María Estupiñán.

If you're eager to find out what else the network's plot has in store RCN, we invite you to read this note. In addition, we will provide you with information so that you can enjoy 'Rigo' online and for free.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo' chapter 45 on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 46 of 'Rigo'

When does 'Rigo' episode 46 premiere?

Chapter 46 of 'Rigo' premieres today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This successful production tells the story of Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, played by Juan Pablo Urrego, and has completed its second month on air.

This series shows the athlete's career to stand out in various international competitions, which culminated in his achievement of the long-awaited silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

What time is episode 46 of 'Rigo' broadcast?

Episode 46 of 'Rigo', a series directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández,airs at 8 p.m. in Colombia on the aforementioned date. This production ofRCNwhich premiered on October 9 of this year, continues to enchant its followers week after week, keeping them in suspense with each episode of their favorite story.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rigo', cast: who is who in the new Colombian soap opera on RCN?

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

If it is difficult for you to watch the series 'Rigo' through RCN broadcastyou have the option to enjoy it at no coston the channel's official website.On this platform, you will not only have access to the new episode, but also to all the chapters since its beginning. Thus, you will have no reason to miss this entertaining story of improvement.

Rigoberto Urán is played by actor Juan Pablo Urrego. Photo: RCN

What actors make up the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

#39Rigo39 #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE