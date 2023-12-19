Episode 45 of 'Rigo', RCN's successful Colombian soap opera, is getting more and more exciting. In this trailer you can see how the young protagonist will continue achieving success in his career as a cyclist, without thinking that this will arouse the envy of his colleagues. While his mother is trying to pay Evaristo so that she will no longer continue harming and threatening his family. This could be a detriment to the athlete, who seeks to progress and help his mother. Aracelly.

Don't miss this note that will detail the progress of the Colombian novel 'Rigo' in its 45th episode. In addition, we reveal how not to miss this novel live and online if you don't have the channel.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 45 of 'Rigo'

When does 'Rigo' episode 45 air?

Episode 45 of 'Rigo' was released on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The series, which tells the life of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, with Juan Pablo Urrego in the main role, has already reached two months of broadcast.

This series portrays the athlete's path to success in various international tournaments, which culminates with his outstanding achievement of the silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

If it is impossible for you to tune inRigo' In the chain RCNyou can choose to see it for free on the channel's official website. This platform allows you to not only watch the most recent episode, but also all the previous ones since the beginning of the series. This way, you won't miss a moment of this inspiring and entertaining story.

'Rigo', the protagonist, finds out that he will be the new leader of the team. / Photo: capture TikTok

What is 'Rigo', the Colombian series about Rigoberto Urán, about?

According to the description on FilmAffinity, 'Rigo' tells the life of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist destined to leave a lasting mark and become an admired figure. Although his career is marked by triumph and determination today, his journey to get to this point has never been deeply explored.

