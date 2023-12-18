Episode 44 of 'Rigo', RCN's successful Colombian soap opera, will premiere shortly. In this installment, the protagonist will be seen taking over as captain of the Empuje Paisa team, in the Antioquía cycling league, which will trigger the envy of the previous leader, who seeks to hinder his progress. Meanwhile, Evaristo threatens to evict Rigoberto's mother over an unpaid debt. However, the villain discovers that she owns a valuable necklace and plans to steal it. Mrs. Urán will decide to sell it at a high price to settle her debt to him.

What else does chapter 44 of 'Rigo' hold? Discover all the details in this note, in which we reveal the events and how to see in live and online the captivating story of the Colombian cyclist.

When does 'Rigo' episode 44 air?

Chapter 44 of 'Rigo' will premiere today, Monday, December 18, 2023. This successful series tells the story of Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, played by Juan Pablo Urrego, and has completed its second month on air.

This production shows the athlete's career to stand out in various international competitions, culminating in his achievement of the long-awaited silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does 'Rigo' episode 44 air?

Chapter 44 of 'Rigo', a series directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will be broadcast at 8 pm in Colombia on the aforementioned date. This production of RCN, which debuted on October 9 of this year, continues to captivate its followers week after week, keeping them in suspense with each episode of their favorite story.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

If you can't watch the series'Rigo' through RCN transmissionyou have the alternative of enjoying it at no cost on the channel's official website. On this platform, you will not only have access to the new episode, but also to all the chapters since its beginning. Thus, you will have no reason to miss this inspiring and entertaining story.

What is 'Rigo', the Colombian series about Rigoberto Urán, about?

According to the FilmAffinity synopsis, 'Rigo' tells the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist destined to leave an indelible mark and become an idol. Although his career is currently defined by success and perseverance, the journey that got him there has never been explored.

