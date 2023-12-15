Chapter 43 of 'Rigo', the tuned soap opera on the RCN channel, will bring us more emotions. In this episode we will see the protagonist fight with everyone to defend his relationship with Michelle. On the one hand, he will confront Pedro, to whom he points out that he does not accept him because he does not have money, however, his father-in-law's response will leave him speechless. On the other hand, the cyclist will also confront Aracely, his mother, to whom he will complain for the bad attitude he had towards his girlfriend.

To find out what else will happen in the new chapter of 'Rigo'In the following note we will tell you all the details prior to its premiere, so that you do not miss a single detail of this novel, which sweeps the audience week after week and has already entered the hearts of Colombian families.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 43 of 'Rigo'

When is episode 43 of 'Rigo' released?

Chapter 43 of 'Rigo' will premiere TODAY, Friday, December 15, 2023. This successful novel, which tells us the story of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, who is played in fiction by Juan Pablo Urrego, completed its second month on the air. In this production we can see the path that the athlete followed to be able to excel in various international competitions until achieving the long-awaited silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does episode 43 of 'Rigo' come out?

Chapter 43 of 'Rigo'novel created by RCN and under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, it will be broadcast starting at 8 pm on the aforementioned date in Colombia. This project, carried out by RCN and which premiered on October 9 of this year, captivates its followers week after week, who are left breathless with each episode of their favorite fiction.

Where can you watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and for FREE?

If you can't tune in to the novel 'Rigo' through the signal RCNyou have the option to see it, completely free of charge, through the channel's official website. On this platform you will not only find the new episode of the fiction, but you will also be able to watch all the episodes from the beginning, so that you have no excuse not to follow this inspiring and fun story.

What is 'Rigo', the Colombian novel about Rigoberto Urán, about?

“'Rigo'is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol, although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says the FilmAffinity synopsis. about the Colombian novel 'Rigo'.

What actors make up the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

