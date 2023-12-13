In it episode 41 from the moving Colombian series RCN, 'Rigo', the plot becomes even more intense: Rigoberto Urán was recruited into the Army as part of a plan hatched by Evaristo, who seeks to destroy his professional career. Now, the famous cyclist will try to convince the commander that he is not suitable to be part of the battalion. Furthermore, her mother, Aracelly, distressed by the situation of her son, will seek help from the mayor to free the athlete. Likewise, Michelle also thinks about what to do.

If you want to know what else will happen in this chapter 41 of 'Rigo', we invite you to read this note so that you do not miss any details of this captivating plot, starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

Watch the trailer for Rigo's chapter 41 here

When is episode 41 of 'Rigo' released?

Chapter 41 of 'Rigo' will air on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. There we will witness the odyssey of Rigoberto Urán in the Army and the battle that his mother will fight to achieve the freedom of her son. Furthermore, Michel would become a key piece in this story.

'Rigo', original RCN series, tells the life of the renowned Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uranpersonified by Juan Pablo Urrego. This series, which is in its second month since his debut, highlights the cyclist's achievements in international competitions, including his outstanding silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

When does 'Rigo' episode 40 premiere?

Episode 41 of 'Rigo', the series produced by RCN and directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will be broadcast at 8:00 pm on the indicated date, Colombia time. This RCN production, launched on October 9, 2023, continues to captivate its loyal audience and attract new followers in the coffee-growing country.

Where to watch 'Rigo', the novel, ONLINE and FREE?

If you have missed the television broadcast of the Colombian series 'Rigo' on RCN, you can enjoy it online and for free through the channel's official website. This platform not only gives you access to the latest episode but also its previous chapters. Thus, you will have the opportunity not to miss any detail of this inspiring story that develops in the series.

Aracelly Urán will desperately seek help for her son 'Rigo'. Photo: RCN

What is the plot of 'Rigo', the series inspired by Rigoberto Urán?

According to FilmAffinity, the synopsis of the novel is as follows: “'Rigo' is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol, although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown.”

What actors make up the cast of 'Rigo'?