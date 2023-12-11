He episode 40 from 'Rigo', the RCN soap opera based on the life of the cyclist Rigoberto Uran, silver medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games, will show us the disappearance of the protagonist. While he was training, 'Rigo' was intercepted by 2 individuals dressed in military clothing, so the guerrilla or paramilitaries would be the ones who captured him. However, the one who would know the identity of his captor would be Aracelywho, out of concern, would go to confront the person responsible for the kidnapping of her son.

If you want to know how this story will develop and what else will happen in the novel that has something to talk about in Colombia, we invite you to read the following article, in which we will give you all the details regarding the new chapter of 'Rigo'which promises to leave all fans of fiction breathless.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 40 of 'Rigo'

When is episode 40 of 'Rigo' released?

He chapter 40 from the series 'Rigo' will air on Monday, December 11, 2023. The series, which narrates the life of the renowned Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, personified by Juan Pablo Urrego, completed its second month since his debut. This fiction highlights the cyclist's successes in global events and his outstanding silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

What time does episode 40 of 'Rigo' come out?

The broadcast of episode 40 of 'Rigo'the series created by RCN and directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will take place at 8.00 pm on the previously mentioned date in Colombia. This project, conceived by RCN and released on October 9, 2023, continues to captivate its loyal audience and attract the attention of more people in the coffee-growing country.

Where can you watch the novel 'Rigo' ONLINE and for FREE?

In case you miss the television broadcast of the Colombian soap opera 'Rigo' in RCN, you have the alternative of watching it for free online through the channel's official website. This platform not only offers access to the most recent episode, but also to its previous chapters. This way, you will have the opportunity not to miss any detail of the inspiring story that unfolds in the series.

The actor Juan Pablo Urrego is the one who plays the cyclist Rigoberto Urán in 'Rigo'. Photo: composition LR/AFP/EF Education

What is 'Rigo', the Colombian novel about Rigoberto Urán, about?

“'Rigo' is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol, although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says the FilmAffinity synopsis. about 'Rigo'.

What actors make up the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

