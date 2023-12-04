He chapter 36 of ‘Rigo’ anticipates multiple exciting scenes for the audience. What will happen between the protagonist and Michel? Will the malicious therapist carry out his plan and rob the Uráns? Inspired by the life of the world-class cyclist Rigoberto Urán, the Colombian novel has become one of the current productions on TV in that country. If you follow this vibrant story, we will tell you how to tune in and at what time for the new episode.

What happened in chapter 35 of ‘Rigo’?

Previously, in ‘Rigo‘, Sofía discovered Michel’s feelings for the protagonist and suggested that he take him to Nicolás’s farm, but her sister refused. Furthermore, Evaristo manages to intern Carmelo in the Army and, when she goes to visit him, he rejects her with deep resentment.

On the other hand, Mayor Tiberio tries to gather signatures to prevent the cyclist from going to Medellín, but his action is prevented by Lucho. As a consequence, the councilor fires the latter’s wife.

Chapter 35 of ‘Rigo’. Photo: RCN capture

Another shocking scene in the chapter 35 of the Colombian series came about Araceli and her confrontation with the paramilitary, who did not hesitate to threaten the Uráns with death if they tried to take revenge.

Finally, we see Rigo arriving at Nicolás’s farm along with the model Ariana, a situation that arouses surprise in everyone present.

Preview of chapter 36 of ‘Rigo’

When does chapter 36 of ‘Rigo’ come out?

‘Rigo’ advances its plot with the premiere of chapter 36 this Monday, December 4. We emphasize that the series is inspired by the life of Rigoberto Uran. The professional cyclist is played in the production by 37-year-old Colombian actor Juan Pablo Urrego.

What time does episode 36 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

Produced by RCN, under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, ‘Rigo’ airs at 8.00 pm Colombia timeon the aforementioned open television channel.

‘Rigo’ is broadcast on the TV channel ‘RCN’. Photo: LR/RCN composition

How to watch ‘Rigo’ 2023 ONLINE and FREE?

If you don’t get to see ‘Rigo’ by RCNdon’t worry, well The Colombian television channel uploads the episodes to its website after broadcast on TV. In addition to being able to enjoy the newly released episode, on the portal you will find previous content of this novel that conquers the public with each broadcast.

‘Rigo’ on Prime Video

Another good option to watch the Colombian series is Amazon Prime Video, a streaming platform that offers a 7-day free trial to its new users.