He chapter 35 of ‘Rigo’ will leave all his followers breathless after Araceland decided to step forward and face her husband’s murderer, with the aim of defending her son and asking him to leave him alone, will she listen to him? On the other hand, after discovering that Carmelo stole money from him, Evaristo He looked for a way to punish him: he called the Army to recruit him, which caused panic in his son, who ran away screaming for help. In addition, the mayor of Urrao will start a campaign so that the protagonist does not go to Medellín on the recommendation of his mother.

If you want to know what will happen in the new chapter of the successful novel by RCN and what the athlete will do after learning from Paola that Michelle is in love with him, we invite you to read the following note: we will give you all the details of its long-awaited premiere.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 35 of ‘Rigo’

When is episode 35 of ‘Rigo’ released?

Episode 35 of ‘Rigo’ will air TODAY, Friday, December 1, 2023. The novel, which follows the life of prominent Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, who is played by Juan Pablo Urrego, celebrates its first month since its launch. This highlights the cyclist’s achievements in international competitions and his silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

What time does episode 35 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

The next chapter of ‘Rigo’the series produced by RCN under the direction of Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will be broadcast at 8.00 pm in Colombia. This work, original from RCN, made its first appearance on October 9, 2023 and continues to captivate its audience.

How to watch the soap opera ‘Rigo’ ONLINE and for FREE?

If you miss the television broadcast of the Colombian soap opera ‘Rigo’ in RCN, You have the option to watch it for free online through the channel’s official website. This platform not only allows you to access the current episode, but also previous chapters. This way, you won’t be able to miss any detail of the inspiring story it presents.

Paola will reveal to Rigo that Michelle is in love with him, something that shocks him. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is ‘Rigo’, the Colombian novel about Rigoberto Urán, about?

“‘Rigo’tells the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist destined to leave a mark in history and destined to be an idol. Although his career is currently synonymous with success and perseverance, the path to reaching that point has never been revealed,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis of ‘Rigo.’

Actors who make up the cast of ‘Rigo’ (2023)

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

