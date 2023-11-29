‘Rigo’, successful RCN soap opera about the cyclist Rigoberto Uranwill present us his chapter 33, which will be filled with a lot of tension, so viewers will not be able to get out of their seats. In the new episode we will witness the arrival in Urrao of the murderer of the protagonist’s father, who will seek an approach to Rigo so that he can tell him that he does not want revenge for his loss. In this situation, the athlete’s team will tell Aracely that she must leave the city with her entire family, which leaves her completely dismayed.

If you want to know what will happen in this new episode of the Colombian production starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñánwe invite you to read the following note, where we will give you all the information regarding its expected launch.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’, chapter 32, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 33 of ‘Rigo’

When does chapter 33 of ‘Rigo’ come out?

Episode 33 of ‘Rigo’ will air on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This series, headed by Juan Pablo Urrego and which tells the life of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, recognized for his triumphs in several international competitions and his silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games, is celebrating its first month since its premiere.

What time does episode 33 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

Episode 33 of ‘Rigo’novel produced by RCN and directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will be broadcast starting at 8.00 pm in Colombia. It is important to mention that ‘Rigo’ is an original work of the aforementioned media outlet, which made its debut on October 9, 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 30 [EN VIVO] by RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

How to watch the soap opera ‘Rigo’ ONLINE and for FREE?

You can watch the Colombian soap opera ‘Rigo’ through the television signal RCN. If you can’t tune it, The channel’s official website offers the option to watch it online for free. Additionally, on that platform, you will have access to previous episodes so you don’t miss a single detail of the inspiring story it presents.

Evaristo will be in trouble after his team was involved in doping cases. Photo: RCN

What is ‘Rigo’, the Colombian novel about Rigoberto Urán, about?

“‘Rigo’tells the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist destined to leave a mark in history and destined to be an idol. Although his career is currently synonymous with success and perseverance, the path to reaching that point has never been revealed,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis of ‘Rigo.’

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 28 [EN VIVO] by RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Who makes up the cast of ‘Rigo’ (2023)?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#Rigo #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE