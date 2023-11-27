In chapter 31 of ‘Rigo’ we could witness a distancing between the protagonist and Michelle, who discovered that the cyclist received a visit from a model who came to the city for the competition’s awards ceremony, so his jealousy would betray her. Besides, Rigo faced Evaristo after reviewing his father’s notebook, in which he found nothing about an alleged mortgage.

To find out what happened in episode 31 of this successful soap opera RCNwe invite you to read this note, in which we will tell you everything about its launch so that you do not miss a single moment of said production, which knew how to earn a space in the hearts of Colombian families.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 31 of ‘Rigo’

When does ‘Rigo’ episode 31 premiere?

Chapter 31 of ‘Rigo’ aired on Monday, November 27, 2023. This novel, starring Juan Pablo Urrego and focused on the story of Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, who won multiple international competitions and won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, celebrates its first month of broadcast.

What time will ‘Rigo’ episode 31 air?

The production of RCNdirected by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, presented its 31st episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombia. It should be noted that ‘Rigo’ is an original creation of RCN, which premiered on October 9, 2023.

Where can I watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Colombian soap opera ‘Rigo’ is available for viewing through the screens of RCN. If you cannot access the television broadcast, You can visit the official website of the aforementioned channel to enjoy it online and for free. In addition, on that platform you will also have the opportunity to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so as not to miss anything about the inspiring story it presents.

Rigo will confront Evaristo for trying to deceive his family with the story of an alleged mortgage. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’ tells the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist destined to leave a mark in history and destined to be an idol. Although his career is currently synonymous with success and perseverance, the path to reaching that point has never been revealed,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis of ‘Rigo.’

What actors and characters make up the cast of ‘Rigo’?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

