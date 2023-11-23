‘Rigo’, RCN’s successful soap opera, will bring us a chapter 29 full of uncertainty, since the cyclist, who in the future would become the winner of the silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games, will see in the Urrao Classic a difficult test. The famous athlete must fight against his own group, which plans to remove him from the race, as well as against Evaristowho will not hesitate to do everything possible so that Rigo does not win, so he will put tacks on the race track and, thus, have the chance to take a comfortable victory.

If you want to know what will happen in this new episode of ‘Rigo’a novel that captivated all Colombian families from the first day, in this note we will leave you all the information regarding its premiere, so that you do not miss any details of this motivating story.

What is the release date of chapter 29 of ‘Rigo’?

Episode 29 ‘Rigo’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, November 23, 2023. This novel, which has already completed its first month on the air, stars Juan Pablo Urrego and is about the history of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal in one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does chapter 29 of ‘Rigo’ come out?

‘Rigo’novel by RCN directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will broadcast its 29th episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. It should be noted that ‘Rigo’ is an original RCN production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Colombian soap opera ‘Rigo’ can be seen through the screens RCN. In case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse for missing its inspiring story.

Rigo lost his father, who was murdered by the ‘Paras’, in chapter 24 of the novel. Photo: RCN

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’ is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on ‘Rigo’.

