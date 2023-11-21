He episode 28 of ‘Rigo’ will continue showing us the hard path of ‘Toro de Urrao’ of living with the sadness of his father’s death, which is why he does not have enough confidence to face a career. On the other hand, Evaristo discovers that he was the victim of the theft of a wad of bills that he had among his belongings, but he does not imagine that it was his own son who carried out said theft, he will also discover that Rigo will participate in the aforementioned competition, so he is willing to give her an unexpected surprise.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of the successful soap opera RCNwhere we will also see that Michelle Will be willing to give a job opportunity to Paolahis father’s lover, who, obviously, will oppose said decision, stay in the following note, where we will give you all the information about its premiere, so that you do not miss a single detail of the fiction based on the life of Rigoberto Uran.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 28 of ‘Rigo’

What is the release date of chapter 28 of ‘Rigo’?

Episode 28 ‘Rigo’ will premiere on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This new chapter of the RCN soap opera will not be broadcast on Tuesday the 21st due to the matches for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. This soap opera, which has already completed its first month on the air, stars Juan Pablo Urrego and is about the history of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal in one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does chapter 28 of ‘Rigo’ come out?

‘Rigo’novel by RCN directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will broadcast its 28th episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. It should be noted that ‘Rigo’ is an original RCN production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Colombian soap opera ‘Rigo’ can be seen through the screens RCN. In case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse for missing its inspiring story.

Michelle will think about giving work to Paola, her father’s lover, something that Pedro will not like at all. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’ is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on ‘Rigo’.

What actors and characters make up the cast of ‘Rigo’?