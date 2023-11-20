He chapter 27 of ‘Rigo’ will continue to bring more surprises. The successful novel by RCN about Rigoberto Urán, silver medalist in London 2012, showed in his previous episode the consequences after the death of our protagonist’s father and, now, those could get worse; since the guerrilla has its sights on the athlete, whom it will follow everywhere to keep it under surveillance. On the other hand, Aracely recovered her speech after the strong shock of the death of her husband.

If you want to know what happened at the beginning of a new week in the novel, such as Evaristo’s plans for the Urán family, the Durango drama, among other details; You cannot miss the following note, in which we will tell you all the details of the premiere of episode 27 of the fiction that left the entire Colombian public delighted.

When does chapter 27 of ‘Rigo’ come out?

Episode 27 ‘Rigo’ It premiered on Monday, November 20, 2023. This novel, which has already completed its first month on the air, stars Juan Pablo Urrego and is about the history of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal in one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does episode 27 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

‘Rigo’novel by RCN directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It aired its 27th episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. It should be noted that ‘Rigo’ is an original RCN production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Colombian soap opera ‘Rigo’ can be seen through the screens RCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse for missing its inspiring story.

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’ is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on ‘Rigo’.

