After ‘Rigo’ has suffered the loss of his father, Don Rigoberto Urán, he is now about to lose his mother, Aracely Urán. Depression has led her to spend several hours in bed swallowing multiple pills. In addition, the guerrilla will continue with its plan to kidnap Michelle Durango and, thus, demand a million-dollar reward from her parents. The group has already located the young woman, who is in ‘Rigo’s’ house. What will happen?

If you don’t want to miss what will happen in this episode 26, which explores the story of the cyclist who won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games,Rigoberto Uran, continue reading this note. Here we will reveal all the details of its next broadcast so that you can see the most tense moments of this new Colombian production.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 25, on RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

Watch the preview of chapter 26 of ‘Rigo’ here

When does ‘Rigo’ episode 26 come out?

Episode 26‘Rigo’will be released today, Friday, November 17, 2023. This soap opera starsJuan Pablo Urregoand is about the history of the Colombian cyclistRigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. A feat for his country.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 24, by RCN [RESUMEN]: What happened in the November 14 episode of the novel?

What time does episode 26 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

‘Rigo’novel byRCNdirected by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will broadcast its episode 26 from 8.00 p.m. m. in Colombian lands.It is important to note that ‘Rigo’ is an original RCN production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Colombian soap opera‘Rigo’can be seen through the screensRCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform, it will also be possible to watch previous episodes.

‘Rigo’s mother fell into depression, as she could lose her home. Photo: RCN

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’, cast: who are the actors and characters of the new RCN soap opera?

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” frames FilmAffinity’s synopsis on‘Rigo’.

What actors make up the cast of ‘Rigo’?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán de Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#Rigo #chapter #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE