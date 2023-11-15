After the devastating blow that losing his father, ‘Don Rigoberto’, meant for ‘Rigo’, things will get uglier in the successful Colombian novel by RCN. In the next episode, number 25, Michelle Durango He visits the cemetery where ‘Rigo’s’ father is being buried to offer his support at this difficult time for the protagonist. The cyclist asks the young woman to stay a little longer so as not to feel worse. However, the guerrilla has identified her and would kidnap her, demanding a million-dollar ransom for her.

If you don’t want to miss what will happen in this new chapter, which explores the story of the cyclist who won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, Rigoberto Uran, continue reading this note. Here we will reveal all the details about its broadcast so that you can see the most tense moments of this new Colombian production.

When does chapter 25 of ‘Rigo’ come out?

Episode 25 ‘Rigo’ premieres this Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This new novel stars Juan Pablo Urrego and is about the history of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal in one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does episode 25 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

‘Rigo’novel by RCN directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will broadcast its 26th episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. It should be noted that ‘Rigo’ is an original RCN production, which aired on October 9, 2023.

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The Colombian soap opera ‘Rigo’ can be seen through the screens RCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera.

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’ is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on ‘Rigo’.

