Sad moments are approaching in ‘Rigo’, the RCN novel that deals with the story of the cyclist who won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, Rigoberto Uran, since her father, Don Rigoberto, was arrested by the Paras, news that will reach the ears of Aracely, who would no longer be able to see her husband again. On the other hand, Pedro and Michelle received an unexpected visit from Paola, who became friends with Silvia, but without knowing that she was the wife of her lover.

To find out what else will happen in episode 24 of ‘Rigo’a novel that is gaining more and more followers, in this note you will be able to know all the details about its launch and thus experience the most tense moments of this new Colombian production.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’, chapter 23, by RCN [RESUMEN]: What happened in the November 10 episode of the novel?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 24 of ‘Rigo’

When is episode 24 of ‘Rigo’ released?

Episode 24‘Rigo’ will premiere on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This chapter will not be broadcast on Monday the 13th because it is a holiday for the Independence of Cartagena de Indias. This new novel starsJuan Pablo Urregoand is about the history of the Colombian cyclistRigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal in one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does episode 24 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

‘Rigo’novel byRCNdirected by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández,will broadcast its 24th episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. This production has managed to become one of the most successful currently in that country, due to its entertaining story.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’ chapter 22: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

How to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The soap opera‘Rigo’can be seen through the screensRCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse for missing its inspiring story.

Pedro and Paola will have a big surprise when they meet again. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on‘Rigo’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’, chapter 21 [EN VIVO] by RCN: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian novel ONLINE

What actors make up the cast of ‘Rigo’?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán de Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

#Rigo #chapter #VIVO #RCN #schedule #channel #watch #Colombian #ONLINE