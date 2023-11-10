The novel ‘Rigo’ continues to captivate the hearts of Colombians with the moving life story of the cyclist Rigoberto Uran. In chapter 23, to be released soon, the drama will take over the plot again, since the athlete’s mother, Aracely Urán, will do everything possible to make his son abandon his dreams. On the other hand, the new guerrilla commander will begin to extort the wealthiest families in Urrao in his quest for power.

In this note, we will tell you all the details about the launch of the new episode of ‘Rigo’, a series starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 23 of ‘Rigo’

When is episode 23 of ‘Rigo’ released?

Episode 23‘Rigo’HE will premiere today, Friday, November 10, 2023. This new novel starsJuan Pablo Urregoand is about the history of the Colombian cyclistRigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal in one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does episode 23 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

‘Rigo’novel by RCN directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, will broadcast its episode 23 from 8.00 p.m. m. in Colombian lands. This production has managed to become one of the most successful currently in that country due to its entertaining story.

How to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The soap opera‘Rigo’can be seen through the screensRCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse for missing its inspiring story.

Rigoberto and his future love, Michelle. Photo: RCN

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on‘Rigo’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Rigo’, chapter 20 by RCN [RESUMEN]: What happened in the November 7 episode of the novel?

What actors make up the cast of ‘Rigo’?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

