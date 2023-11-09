‘Rigo’, the RCN novel that was able to quickly get into the hearts of all the Colombian people, is experiencing moments of joy, after the protagonist of the story helped rescue Girlesa and Lucho from the guerrilla. For that noble action, Aracely She will show her son how proud she is of him. On the other hand, the guerrilla commander will try to reintegrate into society, so he will try to communicate with the governor, who, in turn, will ask Rigo if he could talk to them again, unleashing the indignation of his team. Besides, Silvia She will meet her husband’s lover. How will she react?

In this note we will tell you all the details about the launch of the new episode of ‘Rigo’a novel that has been enchanting all the families in the country, who are also learning a little more about the life of the cyclist Rigoberto Uranknown as ‘The Urrao bull’.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 22 of ‘Rigo’

When is episode 22 of ‘Rigo’ released?

Episode 22‘Rigo’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, November 9, 2023. This new novel starsJuan Pablo Urregoand is about the history of the Colombian cyclistRigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal in one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does episode 22 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

‘Rigo’novel byRCNdirected by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández,will broadcast its 22nd episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. This production has managed to become one of the most successful currently in that country, due to its entertaining story.

How to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The soap opera‘Rigo’can be seen through the screensRCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse for missing its inspiring story.

Silvia started classes and met Paola, her husband’s lover, however, they had never met before. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“‘Rigo’ is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on ‘Rigo’.

What actors make up the cast of ‘Rigo’?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán de Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

