The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán is loved by all Colombians. His achievements at the international level, such as the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, catapulted him and now he enjoys a lot of fame. For this reason, the chain RCN had the brilliant idea of ​​bringing his inspiring life story to television. Currently, ‘Rigo’ is a success in terms of audience.

Episode 21 will soon be released, in which the novel will enter a crucial stage of its plot. Here we will see whether or not the famous athlete manages to rescue his uncles from the guerrilla. If you don’t want to miss any details, in this note we will provide you with a guide so you can watch the chapter from the comfort of your home.

Watch the preview of chapter 21 of ‘Rigo’ here

When does ‘Rigo’ episode 21 premiere?

Episode 21‘Rigo’ It will premiere this Tuesday, November 7, 2023.This new novel is about the history of the Colombian cyclistRigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time will episode 21 of ‘Rigo’ be broadcast?

‘Rigo’novel byRCNdirected by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández,will release its 21st chapter starting at 8.00 p.m. m. in Colombian lands. The production has become one of the most successful today in that country due to its dramatic story.

‘Rigo’ premiered on October 9. Photo: RCN.

Where and how to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

You can enjoy the soap opera‘Rigo’through the screensRCN. In case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and completely FREE. In addition, on this platform, it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse to miss its inspiring story.

Who is part of the cast of the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán de Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

