The life of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran has come to television. ‘Rigo’ is a great audience success in that country, thanks to the inspiring life story of the London 2012 Olympic runner-up. In this episode number 20, which will be broadcast soon, the athlete receives bad news from Michelle, the girl he is in love with. She reveals to him that she wants to end their friendship to avoid problems with her family. How will ‘Rigo’ react?

In this note we will present all the details so that you do not miss this exciting chapter that will be full of drama. The novel stars the actors Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupinan

Watch the preview of chapter 20 of ‘Rigo’ here

When does episode 20 of ‘Rigo’ come out?

Episode 20 ‘Rigo’ will be released TODAY, Monday, November 6, 2023. This new novel is about the history of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time does episode 20 of ‘Rigo’ premiere?

‘Rigo’novel by RCN directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will premiere its 20th episode starting at 8:00 p.m. in Colombian lands. The production has become one of the most successful today in that country due to its dramatic story.

The actors Michelle Durango and Rigoberto Urán. Photo: RCN

Where and how to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

You can enjoy the soap opera ‘Rigo’ through the screens RCN. In case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and completely FREE. In addition, on this platform, it will also be possible to watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse to miss its inspiring story.

Who is part of the cast of the novel ‘Rigo’?