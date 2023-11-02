The shocking life of the athlete Rigoberto Uran has arrived on television with the novel ‘Rigo’. There he reveals to us the path that the Olympic runner-up in London 2002 followed to become one of the best cyclists in the history of that country, in addition to his loves, family life and difficulties.

He chapter 17 It will be broadcast soon and here we will give you all the details on how to watch it ONLINE, time and channel. He will first introduce us to Don Rigo, The protagonist’s father has a talk with his cousin, in which he is about to reveal that he suffers from a painful illness. Besides, Michelle receive a call from Rigoberto, who assures her that he will go visit her in Medellín. This and more will happen in the novel whose main actors are: Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

The new chapter of the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ premieres on the signal RCN this Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The fiction is inspired by the life of the famous cyclist Rigoberto Urán.

On Wednesday, November 1, chapter 17 of ‘Rigo’ will be broadcast. It will go at its usual time of 8.00 pm (Colombian time) RCN. For the hardness that the cyclist’s life meant Rigoberto Uranthe novel has become a success in that country.

If you want to follow all the incidents of the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’, it can be seen by the signal RCN, from your Smart TV. The transmission reaches the Colombian country online.

Rigoberto Urán and the moment when he is consoled by his father after losing a race. Photo: LR/RCN composition

If you want to enjoy chapter 17 of ‘Rigo’ in online and completely freeyou just have to go to the official website of RCN and enter the option ‘live signal’. You will also be able to see previous episodes of the successful Colombian fiction.