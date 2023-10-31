The story of Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán begins its fourth week. ‘Rigo’, original production of RCNwill premiere its 14th episode and more and more people are becoming fans of the soap opera that is inspired by the book of the same name, which was written by Andres Lopez, and which is about the life of the athlete. This time, the new chapter will show us what will happen to the protagonist’s family after his accident. In addition, an inheritance from his father will be relevant. On the other hand, Michelle He will talk to his sister about his father’s weakness for women, which is why his mother asked him for a divorce.

If you want to know what else will happen in chapter 15 of ‘Rigo’In this note we will tell you all the details that you must take into account so that you can tune in to the soap opera that has been capturing the attention of all of Colombia.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 15 of ‘Rigo’

When is episode 15 of ‘Rigo’ released?

Episode 15‘Rigo’ will premiere TODAY, Monday, October 30, 2023. This new novel starsJuan Pablo Urregoand is about the history of the Colombian cyclistRigoberto Uranmultiple winner of various international competitions, as well as the podium of one of the most important tournaments in the world: the London 2012 Olympic Games.

What time to watch episode 15 of ‘Rigo’?

‘Rigo’novel byRCNdirected by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández,will broadcast its new episode starting at 8:00 pm in Colombian lands. This production has managed to become one of the most successful currently in that country due to its entertaining story.

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

The soap opera‘Rigo’can be seen through the screensRCN; but, in case you cannot access its television signal, go to its official website so you can enjoy it ONLINE and totally FREE. In addition, on this platform you can also watch previous episodes of the soap opera so that you have no excuse to miss its inspiring story.

What is the Colombian novel ‘Rigo’ about?

“’Rigo’ is the story of Rigoberto Urán, a cyclist predestined to mark an era and born to be an idol. Although his career today is synonymous with success and persistence, the path to get there has never been shown,” says FilmAffinity’s synopsis on ‘Rigo’.

Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán play Rigo and Michelle, respectively, in the soap opera. Photo: Juan Pablo Urrego Instagram

What actors make up the cast of ‘Rigo’?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto ‘Rigo’ Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán de Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

