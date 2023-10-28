Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Rigo’, the successful RCN soap opera, will launch its 14th chapter soon. In this new passage of the Colombian production, Evaristo sends a huge bouquet of roses to Silvia and Pedro becomes furious. On the other hand, don Rigoberto Uran He tells Aracely that he believes a map that a drunk drew is a treasure trail, something that could put his life in danger. This and more in the novel starring Juan Pablo Urrego, Ana María Estupiñán, Julián Arango and more Colombian stars.

Rigo Preview, Chapter 14 [VIDEO]

When does chapter 14 of ‘Rigo’ premiere on RCN?

He chapter 14 of the soap opera ‘Rigo’ comes to RCN screens on October 27, 2023. You can’t miss this new installment of Colombian fiction that is inspired by the story of the cyclist Rigoberto Urán.

What time does episode 14 of ‘Rigo’ premiere on RCN?

This Friday, October 27, the episode 14 of ‘Rigo’ will air at its usual time, 8:00 pm (Colombian time) by the RCN signal. Thanks to its entertaining plot, the program has managed to become one of the most successful in Colombia today.

Where to watch the novel ‘Rigo’, chapter 14 live?

If you don’t want to miss any details of chapter 14 that will premiere the novel ‘Rigo’, you just have to tune in to the RCN from your Smart TV. The transmission also reaches Colombian territory online.

How to watch ‘Rigo’ chapter 14 live online and for free?

In order to look at the episode 14 of ‘Rigo’ online and completely free, you have to enter the RCN official website and go to the live signal option. In addition, here you can enjoy the previous chapters of the novel.